Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $48,831.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80.

GLSI stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

