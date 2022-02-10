Gregory C. Toczydlowski Sells 43,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.43. 1,427,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $157.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.