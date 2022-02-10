Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Takes $37.27 Million Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,807,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,000. ATI Physical Therapy makes up 4.6% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned about 4.73% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 24,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,318. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

