Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 49,634 shares.The stock last traded at $56.49 and had previously closed at $54.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 266.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

