GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 42,569 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after buying an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

