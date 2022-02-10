GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.