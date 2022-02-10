GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $705,000 in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Immunovant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $4,824,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $675.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

