GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $714,000 in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

