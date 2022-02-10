GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

