GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 91,179 Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.33% of Seanergy Maritime worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

