GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 690 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 351.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 43.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,014 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGT opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

