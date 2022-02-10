GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

