Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 43,543 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $73,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

