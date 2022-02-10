Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $35.25 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlassian worth $35,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $13.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.18 and its 200 day moving average is $368.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

