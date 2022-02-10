Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $64 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,465,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

