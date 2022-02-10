Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 55,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $96,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 13.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 686,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after buying an additional 83,673 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 342,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 156,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 744,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,770,461. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

