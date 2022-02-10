Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,754 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 319.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,995,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Intuit by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,709. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

