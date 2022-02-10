Guida R. Sajdak Sells 5,420 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $208.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.