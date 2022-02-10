Gulden Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $36,644.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00316761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,992,369 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

