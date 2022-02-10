Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after buying an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 138,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

