Halving Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $671.00 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Token has a total market cap of $15,546.98 and $671.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Halving Token has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.88 or 0.07208898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,770.94 or 0.99953048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

