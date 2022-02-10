Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.