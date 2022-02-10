Harley-Davidson, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE HOG opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

