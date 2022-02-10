Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.12.

HOG stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,215,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

