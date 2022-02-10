Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Harrow Health worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harrow Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

HROW stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.