Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.63 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $117.53 or 0.00260653 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $78.63 million and approximately $26.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.