Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.22 ($27.84).

FRA:FNTN opened at €25.28 ($29.06) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($37.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.33.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

