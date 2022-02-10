Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.