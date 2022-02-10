HC Wainwright Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $12.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $757.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.