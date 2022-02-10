Head-To-Head Comparison: QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CDK Global and QIWI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.11 $1.03 billion $8.53 5.15 QIWI $585.30 million 0.84 $124.79 million $3.45 2.27

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than QIWI. QIWI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDK Global and QIWI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 QIWI 0 2 0 0 2.00

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than QIWI.

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QIWI pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. CDK Global pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QIWI pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CDK Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QIWI has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 60.45% 64.53% 10.58% QIWI 37.08% 28.48% 13.28%

Summary

CDK Global beats QIWI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014, and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

