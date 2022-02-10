Head-To-Head Comparison: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Cytek BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 5.55 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and Cytek BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 2 2 0 0 1.50 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 300.43%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.96%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,742.84% -103.75% -64.65% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

