HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity continues to gain from its buyouts and tie-ups. HealthEquity’s better-than-expected earnings in the quarter buoys optimism. Robust contributions from two of the revenue sources drove the top line. Solid growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) also drove the top line. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, stiff competition in the Medical Services market is worrying. Other headwinds like data security threats persist. HealthEquity’s lower-than-expected revenues and the year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are concerning. Fall in Service revenues in the quarter is also disappointing. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The company lowering its fiscal 2022 outlook also raises apprehension. Over the past six months, HealthEquity has underperformed its sector.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -801.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HealthEquity by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

