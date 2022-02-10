Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 3.7%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15). 3,786,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,582,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.93.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.