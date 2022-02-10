HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €70.00 ($80.46) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.22 ($70.37).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €62.12 ($71.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.39 and its 200 day moving average is €61.17. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($78.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

