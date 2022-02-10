Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $427.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.75 million and the lowest is $411.99 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

