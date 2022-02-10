Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 505,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

