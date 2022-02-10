Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HERXF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

