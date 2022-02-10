Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 284,033 shares trading hands.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $380.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 187,291 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

