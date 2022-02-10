Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 892,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.65. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexcel stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.