HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,264 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $168.98 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.85 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

