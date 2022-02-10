HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 254,241 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Leo Holdings Corp. II worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

