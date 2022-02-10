HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

