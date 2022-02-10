HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of FTV opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

