HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $640.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

