HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

ROK opened at $286.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.