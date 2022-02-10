HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 48,163 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27.

