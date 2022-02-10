Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,023.94 ($27.37) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,976 ($26.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.83. The stock has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

