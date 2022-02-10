Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $885.35

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 885.35 ($11.97) and traded as high as GBX 982.40 ($13.28). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 974.20 ($13.17), with a volume of 420,265 shares changing hands.

HSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.04) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 886.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -185.19.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

