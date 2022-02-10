Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,023.40 ($13.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.04) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 963 ($13.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 907.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.02. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

