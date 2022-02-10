Honeywell International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $188.03 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

